BOISE — A 17-year-old boy from Twin Falls County died Saturday from injuries he suffered in a car crash.

Mayson Martinez was driving east on Interstate 84 at about 5 p.m. Saturday when his car rolled, the Ada County Coroner’s Office said.

Martinez was near milepost 93 in Mountain Home and was thrown from the car, the coroner’s office said.

Martinez was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was injured, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinez was a student at Filer High School where he played football, basketball and baseball.

The Ada County Coroner lists the cause and manner of death as pending, with toxicology results possibly taking several weeks.

The case is under investigation by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Coroner’s Office reported.

