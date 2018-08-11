FILER — Danielle Madalena of Filer was recently crowned Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho at Still Water Hollow in Nampa.
Danielle won speech, personality, appearance, photogenic, rodeo knowledge/written test, and was also voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. Her 20-year-old registered AQHA red dun mare, Peaches, carried her through horsemanship. The horse missed a lead, however, so Madalena did not win the horsemanship award.
Danielle, 11, said her favorite category of competition is speech because “I like to speak in front of people.”
Her mother Tifney followed up and said, “She’s a ham!”
The only daughter of Dan and Tifney Madalena, she has a twin brother, Wyatt, and a set of 2-year-old twin brothers, Waylon and Westen. Madalena also has two older brothers, Morgan, 21, and Logan, 17.
Danielle represented the Hailey Days of the Old West as their Pee Wee Queen, and Sawtooth Rangers sponsored her entry fee for the pageant. She was the Elmore County Fair and Rodeo Junior Princess in 2014-15 and Hailey Days of the Old West Pee Wee Queen in 2017 before becoming an ambassador in 2018.
“I love rodeo and promoting it,” Danielle said. “What other way to do that than to be a rodeo queen?”
Danielle even had an opportunity to participate in the Pink on the Dirt Fashion Show. She did a heavy dose of studying while her mother sewed her wardrobe of queen attire.
To prepare for the pageant, Danielle attended several clinics: Meridian Lions Rodeo Queen Clinic, Miss Rodeo Idaho Clinic, and Becoming Royal in Corvallis, Ore. In Corvallis, her role model Lisa Lageschaar was Miss Rodeo America 2017.
Her next goal is to compete for the National Little Britches Rodeo Association. She wants to qualify in either barrel racing or pole bending and compete for junior princess. Danielle plans to pick up goat tying next year. Her goal is ultimately to hold all three state titles and Miss Rodeo America.
Her first appearance as Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho was posting the American flag during the national anthem at the Buhl Junior Rodeo.
The Filer fifth-grader is also showing pigs at the Twin Falls County Fair.
“As Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho, Dani will be in parades and rodeos, making appearances all over the state of Idaho,” said Sheri Arkoosh, president of Miss Rodeo Idaho. “Her other responsibility is to encourage other young girls to stay in the rodeo industry as the state representative.”
