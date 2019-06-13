FILER — The Filer Future Farmers of America will hold its Filer Fun Run at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., during Filer Fun Days. It will be a 5k run and walk through downtown Filer.
To register, go to bluecirclesports.com.
For more information, call 775-385-0030 or 208-751-4331 or 208-308-1735 or 602-541-6001 or email ffafunrun@gmail.com.
