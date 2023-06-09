This city of 3,000 has a full slate of activities this weekend as residents come together for Filer Fun Days.

It wasn’t always like this.

About five years ago, the annual festivities at the fairgrounds was dying out but a group was formed to kick it back into gear, said Joe Lineberry, chairman of the Filer Events Committee.

Now it’s a full day of family fun, with a parade, food, a veterans tribute, live music and concludes with fireworks that will shoot off at dusk.

The event starts off with a fish fry Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. to raise money for the Filer Fair Foundation’s projects.

Then there is a community breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at merchant building No. 1, with proceeds benefiting the Filer FFA Chapter.

A parade begins at 11 a.m., leaving from gate No. 2 and winding around city streets before making its way back to the fairgrounds.

Bryon Hildreth takes the stage at 3:30 and Copperhead at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin at about 10:15 p.m.

For more information and schedule of events, visit the Filer Events Committee Facebook page.