FILER — Filer Elementary School will receive a $10,000 grant to create a science, technology, engineering and math education tool — a “STEM-on-the-Go” cart.
The school was recommended by employees of Seminis Vegetable Seed to receive the grant from the Monsanto Fund’s Site Grant Initiative.
The grant will provide touch screen laptops, a wheeled cart to store the laptops and a wheeled cart with a top designed for teachers to use as they demonstrate STEM projects in their classrooms.
Grant money will also be used to purchase materials used to carry out the projects.
The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. For more information, go to monsantofund.org.
