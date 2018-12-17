MERIDIAN — Dairy farmers and industry partners gathered in Boise for Dairy West’s recent annual meeting. The group, formerly known as United Dairymen of Idaho, gave out several awards at the event to honor dairy farmers and industry leaders who have had a significant impact on the dairy community.
Honorees included Filer’s Erik Peterson, of Erik Peterson Dairy, who won the milk quality award. He ships milk to Dairy Farmers of America, which nominated Peterson for the award. Peterson and his wife, Kathy, milk 110 cows. The dairy attributes its high-quality milk to consistent practices, clean facilities and cows, and paying close attention to detail.
Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization established in 2017 to represent dairy farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Idaho and Utah. Visit DairyWest.com for more information.
