Gary Deitrick
Bio: Gary Dietrick grew up in Filer and raised his kids in Filer. He has served three total terms on city council, and is currently serving his second consecutive term.
Big Issue: Growth is the biggest issue facing Filer according to Deitrick. He said the city will be growing a lot more in the future. With that growth, getting the water treatment plant finished is critical, in order to get the arsenic levels in the town’s water down to acceptable levels. He said that he wants to see the construction of the water treatment plant through.
Experience: Other than his experience on council, Deitrick said his two decades in the pump industry have taught him a lot about how to properly handle water issues. He also has experience as a mechanic and in maintenance, which he said is rare for city councils.
Ron Jones
Bio: Ron Jones is the assistant director of imaging at St. Luke’s. He works to ensure that all patients receive the same care for all imaging procedures at St. Luke’s locations. He is married, with six daughters. He said that he loves kayaking, is big on volunteering and has more time on his hands with some of his daughters leaving the house.
Big Issue: Water prices are a big issue in Filer,Jones said. He said the $120-a-month bills are too high, and it’s important to get the water treatment plant updated in order to drop that cost down. He said the school system bond failure is an important issue, and he would also like to increase transparency.
Experience: Jones has two decades of upper management experience, and currently oversees 120 employees. In the past he has overseen more than 500 employees at once. He said that he routinely travels to conferences and gives long talks, which have made him very comfortable with public speaking.
Christina Hatch
Christina Hatch could not be reached in time for this story.
