Brad Lancaster
Bio: Brad Lancaster has been a mechanic his whole life. He has owned repair shops, and grew up on a farm. He served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1997 as a sergeant E-5. He has also worked for the Hunter Engineering Company in sales and service in Idaho and Wyoming for nine years.
Big Issue: Funding is the big issue facing the cemetery district, Lancaster said. He said that 2019 has been a tough year for the cemetery. He said that he has donated much of his own time to keeping the cemetery in good shape and his dad has taken care of it for 27 years.
Experience: Lancaster said that he knows the history of the cemetery, where people are and how they got there. The cemetery old he said, and caring for it isn’t like mowing your yard. He doesn’t want to see someone on the board without experience.
Aaron White
Bio: Aaron white is a husband, father and marine corps veteran. He is the behavioral team lead at the Filer School District.
Big Issue: White said he wants to see the cemetery’s 104 veteran graves taken care of. Many of them are in rough shape he said, and he’d like to seem them cleaned and taken care of. He would also like to see more school projects at the cemetery, and noted that he will be able to encourage such projects because he works at the school district.
Experience: White has a degree in business administration with a concentration in management. He said that the Marine Corps taught him leadership skills.
