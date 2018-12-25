FILER — The newest Christmas tradition for employees at Filer Mutual Telephone Co. began modestly enough. Rather than buy presents for each other this year, the office decided it would “adopt” a family in need.
But as the company reached out to the fire department, schools, day cares and other community institutions to ask for help finding such a family, they quickly realized the need was much greater than they’d anticipated. The plan, at first, was to supply the growing list of families with a Christmas dinner, sales and marketing manager Cheryl Carr said: “And then our employees started asking, what about the day after Christmas?”
Carr and her colleagues, with the help of a number of local businesses and volunteers from the community, provided food, gifts and clothes to 13 families — including 37 children — this holiday season. Each child received a new pair of shoes, a coat and at least three toys.
“We wanted to take care of them for more than just Christmas,” Carr said.
The first business the group reached out to, Kelley Bean, donated 100 pounds of beans. A sporting goods company that has chosen to remain anonymous donated brand new coats for all the kids, while others, such as the Brothers in Arms gun shop, contributed funds to buy food, shoes and presents. By the time the gifts were delivered to the families on fire trucks Thursday, thousands of dollars had been raised. The entire operation took no more than two weeks.
The recently-formed coalition of businesses plans to do the same thing next year, Carr said. But the second time around, they may streamline the process by offering applications where children and families can list their sizes and interests.
“We just wanted to make sure that all these kids had a really good Christmas,” Carr said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.