Filer, Buhl men involved in crash that killed eastern Idaho woman

MONTEVIEW — A Filer man and a Buhl man were involved in a crash in rural Jefferson County Thursday that killed a woman.
The crash was at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of 2600 North and 800 East, about 2 miles north of Monteview.
Leora Johnson, 21, of Monteview, was stopped at a stop sign on eastbound 2600 North in a 2000 Chevrolet Impala. Justin Pierce, 31, of Filer, was southbound on 800 North in a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling three trailers. Michael Kuyper, 38, of Buhl, was stopped northbound on 800 North in a 2007 Kenworth pulling two trailers, waiting to turn left onto 2600 North. The Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by the Peterbilt. Both vehicles then collided with the front of the Kenworth, Idaho State Police said.
Pierce and Kuyper were wearing seat belts; Johnson was not. Johnson succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Pierce was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ambulance.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.