Fights, fire, chaos, a busted-down wall: Inside the Idaho prison disturbance in April

Documents and firsthand accounts shed new light on a chaotic incident earlier this year at an Idaho prison south of Boise that required hospitalizations and caused thousands of dollars in damage — including a wall being breached by inmates.
The April 10 incident — Idaho Department of Correction officials have taken care not to call it a riot — also highlighted potential security risks. At least one fire was started and the housing tier filled with smoke, and inmates were able to bust through a wall to gain access to a recreation yard within the prison’s security fence.
Four residents of the Idaho State Correctional Center were hospitalized in Boise after fights broke out in Tier 1 of the prison’s H-Block, according to a news release after the unrest. A fifth ISCC resident was evaluated in a hospital two days later for an injury that was apparently sustained that evening, the release said.
Bills for the damage exceeded $20,000, according to an IDOC spokesperson.
ISCC is one of several prisons located south of Boise, and it houses more than 2,100 men at various security levels. The prison’s H-Block is a separate building from all other housing blocks in the main part of the prison, connected only by an outdoor walkway. Once inside, H-Block is divided into three tiers.
People are also reading…
Tier 1 is a large room with a dorm-style layout, meaning there are no cells, but rather rows of bunk beds and rows of tables. To the west of the Tier 1 section lies the H-Block recreation yard.
Records obtained by the Idaho Statesman show that the incident started at around 4:30 p.m., with fights preceding the starting of a fire, which prompted the IDOC’s version of a SWAT team to be called to the prison. That team, known as the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT), cleared dozens of people from the H-Block recreation yard and restrained some.
By the time officers searched Tier 1, all inmates were already in the recreation yard. Emails obtained by the Statesman via a public records request also indicate that some of the inmates consumed prison-made alcohol that day.
In emails and phone interviews, Idaho prison officials declined to answer specific questions regarding the situation, as the matter remains under investigation.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has completed its inquiry, spokesperson Patrick Orr wrote in an email. Reports were then transferred to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
As of Friday, the prosecutor’s office was still reviewing reports and screening the incident for possible charges, according to a spokesperson. No charges have been filed.
Whether the incident falls within Idaho’s riot statute will be determined by the Ada County prosecutor, IDOC spokesperson Jeff Ray said in an email.
According to state law, a riot is defined as “any action, use of force or violence, or threat thereof, disturbing the public peace, or any threat to use such force or violence, if accompanied by immediate power of execution, by two or more persons acting together, and without authority of law,” which results in physical injury to a person, damage to property or a disturbance to public peace. There are misdemeanor and felony charges available.
Read the rest of the story at Idahostatesman.com.
October crime report: Murder cases, mall shooting, drug busts and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate will face a jury trial on charges of murder and kidnapping in Colorado next week.
The Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office agreed Thursday to a change of venue in the scheduled jury trial for Chad Daybell.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will face a hearing next week on whether she should be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with a judge's order in a public records lawsuit.
The City of Heyburn’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are declining to say much about the issue.
An intact bull elk with its head and antlers removed was found north of Ketchum. Officials want to know who did it.
At times the exchanges between the two attorneys grew heated, and Boyce cautioned Wood and Prior to refrain from personal attacks.
Newly released documents from the complex investigation of a woman accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of “zombies” and “vibrations" plus a disintegrating marriage and an affair.
A former Idaho lawmaker charged with rape has been booked into a jail in Boise.
District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion to change venue in Chad Daybell's murder case.
A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.
A former state lawmaker made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on charges that he raped a young legislative intern earlier this year.
A woman who police say tried to kill her husband by putting a garbage bag over his head waived her preliminary hearing set for Friday.
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
The Payette County Sheriff's Office says its investigating allegations that three young athletes were hazed by fellow football players at a southwestern Idaho high school.
A Pocatello man has been charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter after police say his wife and another man were found shot to death inside his home.
A woman has been sentenced to a prison treatment program for what prosecutors said was her role in a violent kidnapping and torture case.
‘It made my blood run cold,’ Pankey’s ex-wife testifies about behavior after Jonelle Matthews went missing
The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man accused of the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, ended with a tearful testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife.
Nearly two weeks after an east Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.
Bail was denied Wednesday for a former Silicon Valley mother arrested in Idaho after being accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for her teenage son and his friends.
Within the last month, three separate incidents have resulted in substantial damage to the facility located south of Hagerman on U.S. Highway 30.
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.
The Boise Police Department said Monday evening that “an exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and an officer left the suspect hospitalized.
“I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am.”
A Rupert man is charged with felony rape after police said he raped an 11-year-old girl who he had been assaulting for five years.
One of the victims of the Boise mall shooting was from Rupert.
“The noise, that was what made it the scariest. It was magnified like 100 times in the mall.”
“I’m devastated,” his 26-year-old daughter Yanet Padilla told the Idaho Statesman in a message. “I felt that I died when my husband told me what happened."
The man identified by police as the perpetrator of Monday’s fatal shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall was a felon and had been flagged by Idaho State Police in April on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms, according to public records.
More than 6,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a drug bust in south-central Idaho on Tuesday.
A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a Twin Falls home invasion robbery where police said a man was bound by a belt in his bedroom, struck and robbed.
In those chaotic moments, shoppers didn’t have a plan. But the store manager did. “Having her do that was a life saver.”
Jerome High School released students early on Friday morning because of a social media threat.
Pankey admits to lying about Jonelle Matthews case, maintains he wasn’t involved: ‘I made a lot of stuff up’
Steve Pankey, the former Twin Falls resident on trial for the 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews, testified that he lied about the case to law enforcement over the years, out of bitterness against his former church, his former supervisor and police.
Lori Vallow’s attorney alleged in a motion that an employee with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare manipulated her into contacting a lawyer with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that that lawyer betrayed her trust.
Boise Police have identified the officer who fired at the suspect in Monday’s mall shooting.
A magistrate judge says there is enough evidence for a rape case against a former state lawmaker to move forward in court.
No charges will be filed against Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol after an Idaho State Police investigation report was sent to the Twin Falls County prosecutor.