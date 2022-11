TWIN FALLS — There is still time to donate to the South Central Community Action Partnership’s 60 Hours to Fight Hunger turkey drive.

The final day of the drive to collect frozen turkeys, hams, roasts and canned food is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rob Green Buick/GMC, 1427 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls.

An alternative drop-off site is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Smith's Food and Drug, 1913 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.