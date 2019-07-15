TWIN FALLS — Lightning started a handful of significant fires this past weekend. None of the fires impacted structures.
The Clover fire burned 1,257 acres of grassland 30 miles southwest of Buhl. The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management had the fire controlled at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cassia Rural Fire Department and the Twin Falls BLM had the Smith fire controlled after it burned 1,366 acres. The blaze was roughly five miles south of Lake Walcott and north of Interstate 86.
The Ridgeline fire, about seven miles east of Albion, is mapped at 600 acres. The Twin Falls District BLM plans to have the fire controlled Wednesday at 4 p.m. Albion Rural Fire Department, Twin Falls District BLM Fire and a Snake River Hotshot crew were among the respondents.
BLM Idaho Fire Information and Prevention Officer Kelsey Brizendine said that lightning and high winds contributed to the busy weekend, as well as high temperatures and low relative humidity. While firefighters were able to handle these fires, it’s important for the public to do its part in preventing unnecessary blazes, Brizendine said.
“These are natural-caused fires,” she said. “When we don’t have the human-caused fires to worry about, we’re able to respond to these natural-caused fires a lot quicker … It really gives our guys the upper hand with the natural-caused fires.”
