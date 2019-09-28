KETCHUM — The Idaho Transportation Department is developing a project to improve traffic capacity and safety on Idaho Highway 75 between Elkhorn Road and River Street in Ketchum.
Starting Tuesday, field crews will begin survey work and geo-technical drilling along the roadway. Motorists should expect lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Oct. 8 and Oct. 14 to 23 in the area. No work will occur during the Trailing of the Sheep Festival from Oct. 9 to 13.
Flaggers will be present to safely direct motorists while lane restrictions are in place.
This is the initial phase for the Idaho Transportation Department to develop improvements for this section of the highway. Future improvements are expected to include widening the roadway and adding curb, gutter, sidewalks, retaining walls, drainage and a new bridge over Trail Creek in Ketchum.
The project is the third roadway improvement project developed as part of the Idaho 75 Timmerman to Ketchum Environmental Impact Statement completed in 2008. The department plans to gather information over the next several months to verify data and evaluate the project identified in the environmental document.
For more information, call 208-886-7806 or email jessica.williams@itd.idaho.gov.
