Fiber optic line upgrades to disrupt traffic on Eastland Drive, Filer Avenue

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with Crown Utilities will be upgrading fiber optic lines on Eastland Drive from Ninth Avenue to Filer Avenue, and then proceeding west to Filer Avenue and Cindy Drive.

Beginning Wednesday, northbound traffic on Eastland Drive will be reduced to one lane, and westbound traffic on Filer Avenue will be a moving work zone with traffic flaggers. The upgrade work will be conducted primarily at night from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the project area at Eastland Drive and Filer Avenue, which is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Dec. 18. The upgrades are part of the Twin Falls School District’s fiber optic improvement project, and questions about the upgrades should be directed to Crown Utilities at 208-539-8134.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0