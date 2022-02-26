Fiber-optic internet coming to Twin Falls, Burley and Jerome

TWIN FALLS — TDS Telecommunications is planning to deliver fiber-optic internet to 32,000 Magic Valley addresses.

Fiber-optic internet is considered the industry “gold standard” of connectivity, said Andrew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs. It is the fastest speed available to domestic customers.

“The punchline here is that fiber optics is an absolute game-changer for a community, for economic development and commerce, for remote learning, and for telework,” Petersen said.

Once construction is finished, customers will have access to up to two gigs, or 2,000 megabits per second, upload and download speeds. The average internet download speed in the U.S. is 193.9 megabits per second, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Fiber-optic internet also has low maintenance needs, he said. Along with internet, TDS will also be introducing TV and phone services.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, he said. Most projects take two years to complete, however, users will be connected as progress is made. By the end of March, customers will be able to register their addresses and pre-subscribe for services.

“It’s extremely substantial, our construction,” Petersen said. “We literally go down every street, every subdivision, all the way to the customer’s home with a dedicated fiber-optic connection.”

Only 43% of households in the U.S. have access to fiber, according to a Fiber Broadband Association report.

For now, the project will only be focusing on homes within Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley city limits, however, he said there are talks of expanding to rural locations in the future.

The company has already spoken to city public works officials to share a construction road map.

“We’ll ask for their patience, we are not perfect,” Petersen said. “It is an extensive build but we try to do it in the least cosmetically disruptive way we can.”

The project will create local jobs, he said. TDS will need technicians, and marketing and sales individuals.

City officials have expressed support for the project.

“Twin Falls prides itself on being closely connected,” Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce said in a press release. “Providing the latest in high-speed internet options to our current and future residents is critical to our community’s success and development.”

