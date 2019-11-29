{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — An overnight snowfall could have caused a lot of problems on Magic Valley roads. But that wasn't the case, according to law enforcement agencies.

The Idaho State Police responded to one slide off Friday morning near Bliss that caused some property damage.

The Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for multiple agencies, had only a couple reports of slide off.

The Twin Falls City Communications Center also reported only one slide off reported Friday morning.

All agencies were amazed by the low number of calls, given the slickness of the roads.

They credit drivers for being cautious.

