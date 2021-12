Festival of Lights Parade is today

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley’s official start to the Christmas season is here: The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News, is today.

Two dozen floats will travel six blocks of Main Avenue from Magic Valley High School at Dierkes Street and past City Hall to Idaho Street.

The parade brings upwards of 10,000 spectators to downtown Twin Falls each year.

Main Avenue will close to traffic at 5 p.m.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Float line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. N.