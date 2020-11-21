Festival of Lights Parade canceled

Dozens of floats participate in the annual Festival of Lights Parade sponsored by the Times-News Friday night, Dec. 6, 2019, along Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — The annual
Times-News Festival of Lights parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year’s parade was the largest ever, with 50 entries from nonprofits, schools, businesses and government agencies. The parade will return in 2021.
“We are disappointed that we were not able to host the annual Festival of Lights Parade,” Times-News President Matt Sandberg said. “We have been looking for a solution that would address concerns and protections for our community during this pandemic. We had a plan that provided the right protections for citizens but unfortunately, we did not have support from other organizations required to manage the logistics of the proposed format safely. We are however working with local community groups and businesses to fill this void with new ways we can celebrate the holiday season and spread joy throughout our community.”
Children wave from a bus covered in lights as it traveled along Main Avenue during the annual Festival of Lights Parade sponsored by the
Times-News Friday in downtown Twin Falls.
A man dressed as Santa waves to the crowd gathering to see the city Christmas tree lighting Friday at the downtown commons in Twin Falls. The Festival of Lights Parade preceded the lighting of the tree.
A hot air balloon basket float by CapEd Credit Union partakes in the annual Festival of Lights Parade while traveling along Main Avenue Friday in downtown Twin Falls. The parade was sponsored by the Times-News.
The Times-News float gets ready for the parade.
Dozens of floats participate in the annual Festival of Lights Parade sponsored by the Times-News Friday night, Dec. 6, 2019, along Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.
