Festival of Lights Parade canceled
Festival of Lights Parade canceled

Festival of Lights Parade, 2019

Dozens of floats participate in the annual Festival of Lights Parade sponsored by the Times-News Friday night, Dec. 6, 2019, along Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The annual Times-News Festival of Lights parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s parade was the largest ever, with 50 entries from nonprofits, schools, businesses and government agencies. The parade will return in 2021.

“We are disappointed that we were not able to host the annual Festival of Lights Parade,” Times-News President Matt Sandberg said. “We have been looking for a solution that would address concerns and protections for our community during this pandemic. We had a plan that provided the right protections for citizens but unfortunately, we did not have support from other organizations required to manage the logistics of the proposed format safely. We are however working with local community groups and businesses to fill this void with new ways we can celebrate the holiday season and spread joy throughout our community.”

