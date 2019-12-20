{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The eighth annual Magic Valley Festival of Giving raised $250,355.79 for 29 nonprofits, the organization announced Thursday.

The four-day event last month also collected more than 2,000 pounds of food for five local food pantries and shelters and three barrels of toys for Santa's Cause.

The fundraiser's big winners were the American Legion, which got $11,721.90 from the event, Santa's Cause, which got 11,683.90, and the Boys & Girls Club, which got $10,201.90.

The other nonprofits each received between $6,853 and $10,055.

The Festival of Giving raised less than last year's record $310,505, but still significantly more than previous years, organizers said.

The annual event partners nonprofits with business sponsors to raise money through dinners, auctions, and Christmas tree displays.

This year's event was the second time the fundraiser was held at the Fleur de Lis Ranch, which donated the venue and many of the related costs.

Festival directors Mark and Debra Hansen said Wednesday that a new venue for next year's festival will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2020 festival is scheduled for Nov. 20-23.

