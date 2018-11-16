TWIN FALLS — Kathie Stewart collected unicorns, dragons and fairies for more than a year.
On Nov. 8, she purposefully placed her horde of fantastical beasts among the boughs of a Christmas tree. Dangling also from the fake branches were decorative “fairy doors” Stewart crafted herself.
“I like fairies and I make these all the time and sell them,” said Stewart, who has a home-operated pottery business.
As a member at the Y, she was also thrilled to help out the Magic Valley YMCA with its tree this year at the Festival of Giving.
“This is my first time decorating and designing it,” Stewart said. “I just go nuts. It’s what I think about at 3 o’clock in the morning when I can’t sleep.”
The YMCA is one of 30 nonprofits to be featured in the seventh annual Festival of Giving, which kicks off Friday night at the Fleur de Lis Ranch. The new venue is at 3477 N. 2900 East, near the Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport.
While the Friday evening and Saturday evening events are sold out, the public will still have plenty of chances through Monday to view the festive display, take photos and bid on trees, wreaths and gift baskets.
“We’ll have about 45 trees this year,” said Debra Hansen, Festival of Giving director and co-organizer.
Some of the trees were donated by corporate sponsors or businesses, while others were decorated by the nonprofits themselves. Each nonprofit finds a sponsor to make a donation on its behalf to the event. The nonprofit gets that donation money back, as well as proceeds from its tree or wreath that sells during or after the event.
The rest of the money from the corporate trees or from ticket sales goes into a general fund, President Mark Hansen said.
“A hundred percent of the profits go back to the nonprofits,” he said. “The general fund is awarded on a points-based system.”
Nonprofits earn points through participation, such as selling tickets or logging in volunteer hours for the event. Each point is a share in the overall profits.
This year, six new nonprofit groups are participating: Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, Ronald McDonald House Foundation, Ready! for Kindergarten, Jerome Community School Strategy and Tough Enough to Wear Pink.
This year’s event features trees such as the YMCA’s “Unlock the Magic” tree, the Twin Falls Senior Center’s snowman-themed tree and some others featuring Harry Potter or gnomes. Habitat for Humanity’s tree is decorated with ornaments made from things repurposed from the Re-Store.
“We dismantled an entire spring mattress,” Executive Director Linda Fleming said. Volunteers and board members used golf balls, door handles, nuts and bolts to put together some snowman and snowflake ornaments.
“Everything looks better with glitter,” Fleming said.
The Habitat for Humanity tree will be sold with a playhouse made by a board member. The nonprofit will use the funds raised this year to help pay for a five-bedroom house it’s building for a single mom with five children in Jerome. The road leading to the house cost more than $50,000 to construct.
“It’s going to help us pay that bill,” she said.
Missy Aslett, membership director for the YMCA, said the fundraiser helps significantly with paying for scholarships for YMCA members.
“We’re so lucky to have Kathie helping us this year,” Aslett said. “She creates her own fairyland.”
About the venue
Brad and Linda Lanting moved to Idaho in June after selling their trucking company. They bought the ranch just north of the airport because they liked having an indoor arena for their draft horses. But the large facility was really more than they needed.
Now, the Lantings have committed themselves to giving back to the community by hosting the Festival of Giving. The event outgrew its former venue at the Southern Idaho Landscape Center.
“It becomes a full-time job,” Linda Lanting said.
The Fleur de Lis Ranch will be easily recognizable as you go south from Twin Falls to the airport. Just look for the white fence and large horse statues at the main entrance.
“I like that everyone in the community can be involved in this event,” Linda Lanting said.
