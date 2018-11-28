TWIN FALLS — The City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance that will ban people from setting traps that are designed to injure or kill an animal.
Twin Falls Code Enforcement has been made aware of a series of incidents where these devices are used to harm or dispose of feral cats. The situation has worsened all over town in the last six months or so, Code Enforcement Coordinator Sean Standley told the Times-News.
“We’ve had some cats get in them where it hasn’t killed them,” he said. “It’s very inhumane.”
But the city had a hard time penalizing residents because its code had no teeth to it to prove intent, he said. On Monday, the City Council approved an ordinance adding a new section to its animal cruelty code.
According to the ordinance, residents will no longer be allowed to set a leg-hold trap, a conibear (body trap) or a snare trap — except with the required licensing and permitting from Idaho Fish and Game.
“While the traps may have their uses with Fish and Game for furbearers, they’re really bad on domestic animals,” Standley told the City Council.
Anyone who violates the new code will face an infraction and a $100 fine, plus $56.50 in court costs. If the city notices a pattern of abuse, it will become a misdemeanor, Standley said.
“I hope at the very least we confiscate the godforsaken things,” Councilman Chris Talkington said. “It’s a most inhumane, cruel type of death for small animals.”
However, City Attorney Shayne Nope said there are issues with confiscating personal property unless it’s being used for evidence.
Standley said that a couple of weeks ago, he found someone had placed a trap outside a fence in an alleyway. Concerned about someone stepping in it, he disabled the trap and returned it to the owner.
He told the Times-News he’s noticed several conibear traps in alleys, and it is a public safety concern.
“If a kid steps in those they could break a leg,” he said.
And oftentimes, traps don’t kill the animals but injure them beyond help, People for Pets Adoption Specialist Chantell Riley told the Times-News. The organization has had a few animals come in like that, and she recalled a cat being caught in a bear trap about three months ago.
“It literally flattened the cat and it was still alive,” Riley said.
The Magic Valley Humane Society — People for Pets rents out live traps for a $50 deposit, refundable upon the trap’s return, she said. Residents can take the traps for one week or longer if they call and let the shelter know.
Once you’ve trapped a cat, you can take it straight to the shelter either in the trap or in a carrier.
“If it’s a feral, leave it in the trap,” Riley said.
People for Pets will try to find the animal’s owner. Friendly cats will be spayed or neutered, given vaccinations and put up for adoption after three days. Feral cats are generally euthanized.
The ordinance does not apply to any traps for which a resident is authorized to have by the state. Idaho Fish and Game requires a trapping license and has different seasons for fur-bearing animals such as muskrats, beavers, otters, bobcats, minks, martens, fishers and red fox. The state also issues permits to trap these or predatory animals out of season.
The annual license costs $29.75 and requires a one-time trapper's education course for any new trappers, Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse said. The course covers things like how to bait a trap so you don’t accidentally trap the wrong species.
Licensed trappers don’t have to report any non-target, domestic species that are trapped by accident, Royse said. The state worked with city police to help find a resolution to address the cat-trapping issues that have been an ongoing concern, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.