'Feeling of helplessness': Magic Valley families face formula shortage

A couple of months ago, Twin Falls mom Lisa Smallwood started to notice a concerning trend.

“I sent my husband out to get formula for us and he said, ‘Honey, there is nothing on the shelves here in Albertsons,’” Smallwood said. “I thought, ‘Well that’s strange but I’ll pop by somewhere else.’”

She ventured to Walgreens and found the shelves were also bare. As a mom to a one-year-old son named Samuel, seeing no options was terrifying.

“Doing everything you possibly can and then feeling like, ‘Wait a second, there are no options right now,’” she said. “I think it’s a feeling of helplessness”

Smallwood knows she is fortunate to be able to afford to purchase formula online, which is not an option for everyone. A national issue, the formula shortage is affecting many Magic Valley families and leading to well-meaning social media posts that could cause health risks.

‘The scariest thing’

Brianna Bodily, spokesperson for South Central Public Health Department said the agency prepared for the shortages back in February but the concerns have gotten more prevalent over the past two months.

According to the Associated Press, part of the shortage can be traced back to the closure of Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

The Federal Drug Administration closed the plant in February after two babies died after drinking contaminated formula produced at the plant and two others contracted bacterial infections.

Before the shutdown, baby formula had already been constrained by pandemic-related supply chain delays, however, the plant closure worsened the situation.

Lower-income families have been disproportionately hard-hit. Approximately 32,000 people in Idaho receive Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) assistance each month. WIC is a nutritional education program that helps cover some of the costs of formula.

In February, the district received federal approval to extend the stipend given to WIC recipients to include all formula brands. Bodily said previously the list of approved brands was more limited.

“The issue is not just that there is the decrease in formula, but sometimes it can be very difficult for parents who are on a specific stipend to afford it if the stipend only covers some areas,” she said. For example, the WIC stipend doesn’t cover formulas purchased on Amazon.

Breiann Rakes, mother of Elijah who was born in February, said she has seen people selling formula for ridiculous prices on Facebook.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, but what about us moms that have to use our food stamps or our WIC in order to get our child’s formula?’” Rakes said.

Her son requires a specific type of formula, Similac for Spit-Up or Enfamil Added Rice. She recently called every store that takes food stamps or WIC in Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, Kimberly and Filer, with no luck.

“It’s really sad to know that after this can of formula is gone my son might not have anymore,” she said. “And that is the scariest thing. I do my best to be a good mom and if he doesn’t have any more formula and (I’m not) producing milk, what am I doing to do to feed him?”

St. Luke’s Dr. John Burk, who specializes in pediatrics, said homemade alternatives being shared on social media are not recommended, this includes making formula or using goat’s milk.

“We do see just a lot of mineral deficiencies, some problems with those formulas that can lead to anemia without the proper nutrition for babies,” Burk said. “As well as health risks that we may not have the specific amount and can lead to like a seizure or other health problem down the road.”

Giving babies under one year of age cow’s milk or dairy alternatives can also cause health problems.

St. Lukes recommends purchasing a two-week supply at a time to ensure other families can find what they need. Purchasing formula online from the manufacturer, using companies like Instacart that search multiple stores, or checking smaller non-chain stores are also good options.

“If you are unable to find formula whether in stores locally or abroad or online, then yes, we do have some supply to help us get through the immediate period and we should have more as should stores with time,” he said.

People on social media have also told mothers searching for formula to switch to breastfeeding. Although breastfeeding helps with bonding and is the best nutrition, it’s not an option for every mother.

For Kimberli Powell, thinking about breastfeeding is emotional.

Her daughter Ella has a protein sensitivity which led Powell to stop breastfeeding. She has tried to restart her milk without success.

“I feel like less of a mom,” she said, tearing up. “I can’t do what I am supposed to do.”

Some moms struggle with pain, supply issues, or postpartum depression and anxiety.

Powell now has a weekly route she takes after leaving at work, stopping at multiple different stores to find the brand her daughter needs.

Finding a lactation counselor is one option for mothers to get support and education. Sarah Ahrens, who works as an independent doula and lactation counselor with New Beginnings Birth Center, has has about a dozen women reach out in the last week and a half.

Ahrens said common questions include the following: Is it possible to re-lactate when my milk is dried up? Can I increase my milk? And is it safe to offer to wet nurse another mother’s baby?

For Twin Falls mom Rachel Gardner, she has double the mouths to feed. Her twin boys, Jaxon and Jayden, are six months old.

What would she tell anyone who tells her she should “just switch to formula?”

“Tell them to try and breastfeed twins and then come back and talk to me,” Gardner said.

Some businesses — Costco for one — have put a cap on how much formula you can purchase during the shortages.

“The limits are really hard for me because I am feeding double what everyone else is,” she said.

All of the local mothers the Times-News spoke with said they have seen community members offering help and support.

“We’re all in this together,” Burk said. “We’re all trying to find the best course to go forward and together we can get through, just be thoughtful for others as well.”

