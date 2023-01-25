 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feeding Fido and Fluffy: Journey Home Rescue opens Heyburn pet food pantry

Journey Home Rescue and Pet Assistance Pet Food Pantry Owner Jena Allred talks about opening the Heyburn pantry.

HEYBURN — Nonprofit Journey Home Rescue and Pet Assistance has opened the doors of a pet food pantry here. Now it’s time to fill the shelves.

Owner Jena Allred, of Shoshone, who used to live in Paul and volunteered at the old animal shelter there for years, said the pantry was a collaborative idea between herself, Melissa Lee, facility manager at the Burley Animal Shelter, Lisa Church, assistant at the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Control Shelter, and Jamie Bigelow, who owns Silver Wings Pet Cremation Services in Heyburn.

Allred works with shelters throughout the Magic Valley, but felt like the need for the pet food pantry was the greatest in Mini-Cassia.

Jena Allred

Owner of Journey Home Rescue and Pet Assistance Pet Food Pantry, Jena Allred, talks about the opening of the Heyburn pet food pantry on Monday.

The facility will offer temporary assistance to help bridge the gap for people during difficult times and help keep some pets in their homes, instead of being surrendered to shelters.

“People should never have to make the choice of whether to feed their dog or their family,” Allred said.

Recipients will be required to fill out an application form, and assistance is based on need.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Allred said about the criteria. “The applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Allowances may be made, she said, especially if the recipient is a senior, homeless or has other special needs.

Pet food

Journey Home Rescue and Pet Assistance Pet Food Pantry in Heyburn is accepting donations of all types of pet food.

To receive help, Allred said recipients also have to agree to get their pets being spayed or neutered, and both the Burley and Minidoka County shelters received grants this year for a limited number of free spay and neuters.

Lee said the Burley shelter has facilitated 30 spay or neuters in the past month with the money.

Eventually, Allred said, she would like to add vaccine clinics, especially for Parvovirus, to their list of services.

Bigelow, who owns the pet cremation business, donated a spare room to store pet food for the pantry.

“It just takes like-minded people coming together for the good of a community,” Bigelow said.

The pantry will keep some of the pets that would otherwise be surrendered to the shelters in their existing homes, said Church, who works at the Minidoka County shelter.

“We’re not passing judgment on anyone, we want to help keep these animals in their homes if possible,” Church said.

The pantry needs donations of all types of cat and dog foods, along with pet beds and cat litter. Business, corporate and individual donations are welcome and tax receipts are available.

Pet Food Pantry

Dominic Christiansen carries donated dog foot into the new Journey Home Rescue and Pet Assistance Pet Food Pantry in Heyburn on Monday.

The shelters are also always in need of old towels, sheets and bedding, Lee said.

Allred said they would also like to work with other 501c3 organizations and possibly partner with the two Mini-Cassia senior centers that offer Meals on Wheels.

Often people who receive Meals on Wheels end up sharing their one meal a day with a cherished pet, Allred said.

The group hopes to set up giving trees at local businesses, where people can pull a slip off the tree and donate a set amount toward a spay or neuter, to help keep the program going — and reduce the overabundance of unwanted pets that end up in shelters and rescues in the future.

“My dream,” Allred said, “is someday not having to do this — because every dog and cat has a home.”

NewsVu: Heyburn Pet Food Pantry

LOOK: To see more, focus your smartphone camera on the QR code, then tap the link that appears.

Call for help

To donate to Journey Home Rescue's pet food pantry in Heyburn or for an application to receive assistance, call Jena Allred at 208-312-1602.

