Feds supply Idaho with 600,000 items to protect front-line workers from the coronavirus

BOISE — The federal government has sent Idaho more than 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, and the supplies are being distributed this week, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management told the Statesman on Friday.

That is Idaho’s full allotment from the strategic national stockpile.

The office would not say how many of each kind of supply Idaho received — how many of the 600,000 items were N95 masks, for example.

“We are distributing the supplies throughout the state based upon a tiered system of need, providing the most supplies to those most in need,” said Janice Witherspoon, spokeswoman for the office. “We are processing requests for assistance and distributing the supplies under that tiered system.”

Witherspoon added that the state’s “data use agreement with the local hospital entities (says) we will not share information of individual or regional location rates of any materials.”

Personal protective equipment is used by front-line health care workers, first responders and others to protect themselves and patients.

Based on the statewide PPE inventory as of March 30, the national stockpile added about 20% to Idaho’s supply of all PPE.