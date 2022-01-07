Federal board denies request for new reactor at INL

IDAHO FALLS — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday denied a license to Oklo Inc., a California-based company, seeking to develop the first commercial reactor to generate power while reducing nuclear waste.

The microreactor, known as the Oklo Aurora, is designed to run on recovered material from used nuclear fuel and is intended to be built on the Idaho National Laboratory site west of Idaho Falls. This new type of fuel is called HALEU, an acronym for “high assay, low-enriched uranium.”

In its letter announcing the denial the NRC wrote, “Because Oklo has provided insufficient information … for the NRC staff to establish a schedule to review key safety and design aspects of Aurora, the agency is ending its custom combined license application review and denying the application without prejudice. …”

The denial letter details a monthslong back and forth between the NRC and Oklo in which the agency requested more information. In its denial the NRC said it had “insufficient information to establish a schedule or conduct a full review of the Aurora custom combined license application.”

The NRC denial of the license application is “without prejudice and does not preclude Oklo from addressing the information gaps the NRC staff has identified and resubmitting a license application in the future,” the letter said.

The letter said a Notice of Denial will be published in the Federal Register and that Oklo may demand a hearing within 30 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register.

