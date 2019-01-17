BOISE — Because of the federal government shutdown, the Department of Health and Welfare will be issuing February benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Sunday. All households approved and re-evaluated by Tuesday will receive their February food stamps then.
Households that complete a re-evaluation and are approved after Jan. 15 for February will receive their benefits on their regular issuance date. The department is continuing to accept and process applications normally through January and February and doesn’t anticipate any delays in SNAP issuance.
Everyone who is eligible for SNAP benefits in February will receive their benefits. However, households that receive their February benefits on Sunday will not receive an additional issuance in February. Recipients are encouraged to budget their food stamps to last until they receive their March benefits.
“This is a fluid time for federal government services,” Administrator Julie Hammon said in a statement. “Until we know more, please consider a donation to your local food banks and pantries. February will be tough month for many because of the length of time between benefits.”
Letters to recipients were sent by first class mail on Wednesday. Department staff have also been communicating with grocery stores and other community partners on the schedule change.
For questions about the early issuance or SNAP benefits in general, call the Idaho CareLine by dialing 211 in Idaho or the Self-Reliance call center at 1-877-456-1233.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is administered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Benefits are paid entirely with federal funds. For more information, go to healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/FoodCashAssistance/FoodStamps/tabid/90/Default.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.