TWIN FALLS — "Legends of the Night Sky: Orion" opened Wednesday at Faulkner Planetarium. It will show at 2:30 p.m. every day through Saturday because of the holiday break. Starting next week, it is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
"Legends of the Night Sky: Orion" is the story of the mighty hunter. Aesop the owl and Socrates the mouse delve into the mythological tale of Orion and his faithful hunting dogs Canis Major and Canis Minor. Orion parades across the dome from adventure to adventure until he meets his tragic end. He ends up placed in the sky for all of us to see through the winter months, along with his faithful dogs.
This family-friendly telling of the Greek tale is followed by a tour of the current night sky with a special emphasis on locating the constellations of Orion, Canis Major, Canis Minor, other star figures and the planets as well.
“If you came to the planetarium and enjoyed the legendary story of Perseus and Andromeda, you will love the story of Orion," Planetarium Manager Rick Greenawald said in a statement. "Done in the same cartoon animation style, the story is engaging and humorous.
"Maybe best of all is that, after the live sky tour at the end of the show, you should be able to easily spot one of the most recognizable constellations in the sky — Orion.”
Admission prices to planetarium shows are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for students including CSI students with a valid student ID, and free for children younger than two.
For more information, including a movie trailer, go to herrett.csi.edu.
