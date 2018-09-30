TWIN FALLS — The Faulkner Planetarium has announced a new show, “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda,” opening Tuesday.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, in the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus.
There are stories in the stars. Tales of villains and heroes, beasts and monsters, ladies in distress — mostly courtesy of the ancient Greeks who named the majority of the constellations the northern hemisphere sees.
The fall sky is particularly interesting as the constellations of Andromeda, Perseus, Cassiopeia, Cepheus, Cetus and Pegasus are linked together through a single mythological tale. Poor beautiful princess Andromeda is about to be sacrificed to Cetus, a sea monster, in punishment for her mother’s bragging. Could it be the dashing Perseus who comes to save her?
Experience the answer in this fun-filled retelling of the myth that also includes Zeus, Poseidon, Medusa and many other characters. The presentation will also include a tour of the fall sky, concentrating on how to locate the constellations associated with the tale and told live by a show presenter.
Admission prices are $6 adults, $5 seniors and $4 students including CSI students with a valid student ID; children younger than two are admitted free.
For more information including a movie trailer, go to herrett.csi.edu.
