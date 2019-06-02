TWIN FALLS — The Faulkner Planetarium is kicking off the summer season with an expanded schedule of public shows featuring two new programs, “CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story” and “The Sun: Our Living Star.”
“CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story” is a newly released full-dome movie from NSC Creative, exploring the space race between the United States and the U.S.S.R. that led to the NASA Apollo missions. The show opens Saturday and will run at 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fridays and Saturdays.
“’CAPCOM GO!’ is an excellent show to relive the excitement of that time for those who lived through the Apollo missions and for younger generations to learn about what it took to go to the moon,” planetarium manager Rick Greenawald said in a statement.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Back on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon’s lava plains at the Sea of Tranquility and stepped onto the lunar surface. The U.S. astronauts’ presence on the moon realized the goal set forth by President John F. Kennedy in September of 1962 by landing a man on the moon within the decade.
Additionally, the planetarium has opened “The Sun: Our Living Star” which will run at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and at 3:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Audiences can discover the secrets of our star in this immersive planetarium show, produced by the European Southern Observatory.
“On Wednesday afternoons this summer, museum visitors will have a chance to watch ‘The Sun: Our Living Star’ and then go to a free solar-observing session in the Centennial Observatory, weather permitting, and gaze upon the sun with their own eyes through safely filtered telescopes,” Greenawald said.
Admission prices are $6 for adults, 18 to 59; $5 for seniors, 60 and older; $4 for children, 2 to 17; and free for children younger than two and CSI students with a valid student ID. For more information, go to herrett.csi.edu.
