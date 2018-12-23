TWIN FALLS — The Faulkner Planetarium has announced a new show, “Mars: One Thousand One,” which will open Wednesday. It will show at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings the week after Christmas and the week after New Year’s. Starting the week of Jan. 6, the film will show at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and at 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. The show is 53 minutes.
“Mars: One Thousand One” is a fictional documentary looking back on the first mission to send humans to the surface of the red planet. Independent broadcast science reporter Miles O’Brien plays himself reminiscing on the one-thousand-and-one-day mission that sent a multinational team of six astronauts to Mars and returned them to Earth. With stunning attention to detail, the producers create a realistic portrayal of how such a mission will be undertaken and an incredible simulation of what it will be like to explore the surface of Mars. The excitement of being the first to accomplish a monumental feat for humankind finds balance with the dangers and the longing for loved ones back on Earth.
“’Mars: One Thousand One’ is a movie that took five years for writer and producer Robin Sip and his Mirage 3D team to produce,” Rick Greenawald, planetarium manager, said in a statement. “They painstakingly photographed and measured NASA hardware to create the incredibly realistic CGI models for the movie. The soundtrack is also moving, imparting a sense of the incredible accomplishment it will be when we actually send astronauts to Mars.”
Admission prices are $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 students including CSI students with a valid student ID and free for children younger than two.
For more information including a movie trailer, go to herrett.csi.edu and navigate to the planetarium’s Coming Attractions page.
