Fatal crash near Rogerson sparks wildfire
breaking

Fatal crash near Rogerson sparks wildfire

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

ROGERSON — A fatal head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 sparked a small wildfire Wednesday night.

A passenger car going south on U.S. 93 was passing a semi-truck at 8:34 p.m. when it hit a northbound semi head-on near milepost 14, about 3 miles south of Rogerson, Idaho State Police said. The northbound truck was driven by Salvador Ramirez-Ruiz, 53, of Jerome.

The driver of the passenger vehicle has not been identified, ISP said.

The crash sparked a fire that engulfed both vehicles and spread to nearby brush.

The highway was blocked for about five hours while crews put out the fire and cleared the crash.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bureau of Land Management, Salmon Tract Fire, Jackpot Fire and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

