TWIN FALLS — He walks into Norm’s and slides into a booth. If he wasn’t such a regular it might seem odd to see him in real life, without a coat and tie. The waitress asks him if he’ll be having the usual, and he nods yes.
“I’ll have a Weatherman,” he says.
KMVT Southern Idaho Chief Meteorologist Brian Neudorff won’t be able to eat very many more Weathermen, the bacon cheeseburger omelette named in his honor. In mid-July, he and his family will be leaving Twin Falls, their home for the last eight years, moving closer to family in the Midwest and on the East Coast.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Neudorff said. “But it was the decision we needed to make for family and faith.”
Weather fanatic
Neudorff is naturally energetic. He talks a mile a minute, but bring up weather and he kicks into another gear. He shifts into weatherman mode often.
One second he’ll go on a tangent about tornadoes and funnel clouds in the Magic Valley, then he’ll start explaining our different microclimates and the intricacies of mountain meteorology before breaking down the conditions at last week’s NASCAR race in Michigan.
Growing up, becoming a weatherman wasn’t the plan, although he says he has always been “a proud geek and a proud nerd.”
“I liked astronomy,” Neudorff, a big Lego fan, said. “I collected rocks, I went to Space Camp.”
Starting out at Purdue University, where he played the trumpet in the Boilermaker marching band, Neudorff initially intended on majoring in acoustical engineering. When he learned that studying meteorology was an option, he made the switch.
Neudorff arrived in Twin Falls with thousands of forecasts under his belt. Like many in the news media industry, he’s plied his trade in a handful of places. He interned in Hartford, Connecticut, lived in Bismarck, North Dakota, then on to Erie, Pennsylvania, and spent a few years in Rochester, New York before heading west.
He still remembers his first day in front of the wall, the green screen behind every weatherman.
“I remember it and I still have it (the video) and it is painful to look back on,” he said, wincing a little. “I spent a good portion of my time half on, half off the screen. There are moments of nervous laughter. I’m always trying to find my place at the wall.”
When he’s training rookies at the station, Neudorff shows them the clip.
“It’s like, ‘It could always be worse,’” he said.
Playing the trumpet helped him start out because it made him comfortable with improvisation, a useful skill for someone who appears on air every day.
“I wouldn’t say I was good, but I was fearless enough to do ad-lib solos,” he said. “Most of the time directors really like that.”
When he came to Twin Falls, Neudorff made a conscious decision to change his delivery style, presenting forecasts in a more genuine way.
“I’d say Twin Falls benefited from that,” Neudorff said. “There’s no shtick. I’m high-energy. I love talking about weather.”
“I can’t think of very many people who are as passionate about anything as Brian is about the weather,” Doug Maughan, College of Southern Idaho public information officer and former KMVT news director, said.
Neudorff loves weather so much that he started doing Facebook Live Magic Valley forecasts — they caught on and gained loyal viewers. For years, he wrote a weekly weather column for the Times-News. He might be NASCAR’s most well-known meteorologist, analyzing the weather before each race and determining the “odds of racing.” He has appeared on national television and radio programs as a NASCAR weatherman, and his Twitter account has just under 40,000 followers.
“It’s fun to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. is following you,” he said.
“The guy is like a social media wizard,” said Matt Hartgrave, promotions director at Cactus Petes and former KMVT promotions director. “I don’t know how, but he finds ways to connect with people on social media that others just don’t.”
Twin transformations
About three years ago, Neudorff began losing a lot of weight. He ended up losing 85 pounds, and his wife Trisha lost a lot of weight with him.
“I’m smaller now than I was in high school,” he said. “What I really loved about it was how the viewers embraced it and encouraged me.”
Neudorff became a regular at Norm’s around the time he started his diet. He consistently ordered the bacon cheeseburger omelette, typically coming in two to three times a week. He started joking about how they should name the omelette after him, and two years ago, they did.
“He’s pretty proud of that Weatherman omelette,” Hartgrave said with a laugh.
The real weatherman will be missed at Norm’s.
“I’m really sad about it,” server Lindzey Rasmussen said. “I feel like he’s one of the best weatherman with that we’ve had for a while.”
Naturally gregarious, Neudorff lives for community events and enjoys talking to civic groups and people at his church, Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene.
“I think he’s meant a lot to the community,” KMVT News Director Kade Atwood said. “We’re sad to watch him go, but excited for his future.”
Trisha Neudorff, a teacher, said she has mixed emotions about leaving Twin Falls.
“We made a lot of friends here, and a lot of people we would consider family,” she said. “I’m really sad to leave my coworkers in my school, but I’m really excited for the opportunity of essentially going home.”
He’s not allowed to say the specifics of his new, Midwest job yet, but it’ll give him a chance to grow even more as a meteorologist, he explained.
The Neudorffs are excited for what comes next. Their twins just graduated high school and will attend college in the Midwest. Their youngest will finish up high school after the move.
Leaving was a difficult choice, but Neudorff thinks the change will be for the best.
“This is the longest place we’ve ever lived,” Neudorff said. “I’ve enjoyed my time in Twin Falls. It’s been our home.”
