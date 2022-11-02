Fan Zone Athletics opens with training space, sports gear and apparel

BURLEY —A new store downtown offers all types of sports gear and apparel as well as a training zone to practice skills.

Walter Johannsen and his wife, Paula, are part of three couples who have invested in Fan Zone Athletics store, 1238 Overland Ave. that hones into the community’s love for local sports and offers a place for athletes to sharpen their skills.

Johannsen was born and raised in Burley and, when he and his wife moved back to the area, they found that Mini-Cassia no longer had a store that catered to sports gear and apparel.

So the idea was formed and the couple worked with Matt and Kelly Wiggins and Mike and Jenn McAfee to purchase the building and renovate it for the business.

“One thing we learned from COVID-19 is you have to diversify,” Johannsen said.

The front part of the building hosts a retail space with all types of sports clothing and gear, including swimming and offers embroidery and vinyl services with an embroidery machine, heat press and vinyl cutter downstairs.

“We are able to do custom jobs with a fast turnaround time on orders,” he said.

The back part of the main floor is dedicated to a 12-by-32 bouldering wall with mats below it so athletes can practice free climbing or just build muscle and stay in shape. They also offer climate-controlled batting cages with hardball and softball pitching machines that can be set up in the space and coming soon they will offer roller hockey and soccer practice space.

The space will be reserved with an online schedule found at the company’s website www.fanzoneathletics.com.

The athletic apparel and gear will be rotated in the store according to season, he said.

Business neighbor Terry Lamb, who has worked with children at his business Ninja Sanctuary, will offer bouldering classes and Fan Zone Athletics intends to expand the bouldering wall in response to community demand.

“We want the bouldering classes to be open to homeschooled children and others who are not in traditional sports,” Lamb said.

“It really bothered me when I had to close the Ninja Sanctuary,” he said. “This rock wall is user friendly and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with children.”

Walter said growing up he was never the best player and his family didn’t have a lot of money.

“Our goal is to keep this very affordable,” Johannsen said. “We feel like we are investing in the future of kids who don’t have other opportunities.”

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.