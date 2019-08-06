{{featured_button_text}}
JEROME — Police and family are seeking the public's help in finding a man who left home July 25 to go camping and hasn't been seen since.

Craig Delroy Barnett, 48, is listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, having not contacted his wife in more than two weeks.

The Jerome Police Department has contacted counties where Barnett may have traveled, with some of his favorite camping sites listed as Pine, Couch Summit, Big Smokey, South Hills, Sun Valley and Stanley.

Barnett was last seen driving a 1977 teal Ford F150 pickup with Idaho license plate 1BX0162.

Craig Barnett

This 1977 Ford F150 pickup was driven by Craig Barnett, who has been reported as missing since July 25.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Barnett is listed as blond, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a wizard on his right thigh.

Anyone with information about Barnett's whereabouts should contact Jerome Police: 208-324-4328.

