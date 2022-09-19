 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family-owned storage business opens in Rupert

Hurley Storage

Hurley Storage

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — A family-owned storage business has opened in town.

After four years, Hurley Storage, a newly constructed, family-owned facility, is open to the public for storage of boats, RVs, furniture and personal items, according to a press release.

The facility, at 1121 S. Countryside Drive, across from Les Schwab Tires on U.S. Highway 24, serves all of Mini-Cassia and is located where Teeter Auto Wrecking used to be.

Teeter Auto Wrecking was started in 1951 by Hurley Teeter and continued to operate under his son Dave Teeter until 2018.

Hurley Teeter's grandson, Greg Teeter had the idea to provide the community with a storage unit facility that included the amenities he thought other local storage companies lacked like 24-hour, seven-day-a-week access, a fully fenced area with state-of-the-art security system and gated entry, video surveillance, online billing and reservations, and convenient office hours.

A variety of storage unit sizes are available and the company offers a contactless reservation system and exceptional customer service with a stress-free storage experience and a clean environment.

Hurley Storage office hours are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and has 24-hour access. For more information call 208-719-7003.

