BELLEVUE — Family Health Services is seeking federal grant money with the goal of opening a medical, dental and behavioral health services clinic in Bellevue.
The community health center plans to apply for a grant — with an application deadline this week — through the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration.
Currently, Blaine County residents who are Family Health Services patients typically drive to Jerome or Twin Falls for appointments. But Family Health Services wants to see that change and hopes to offer services that will allow patients to stay closer to home.
Family Health Services — which sees about 30,000 patients each year — provides medical, dental and behavioral health care on a sliding fee scale dependent on income, as well as affordable prescription drug coverage. There are clinics in Buhl, Burley, Fairfield, Jerome, Kimberly, Rupert and Twin Falls.
“One of our goals is to provide access to health care for those who don’t have insurance or who are underserved,” chief executive officer Aaron Houston said Thursday.
In 2018, 39% of Family Health Services patients didn’t have health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. And 71 percent of patients had an income below 200% of the federal poverty level, meaning they’re eligible to receive discounts through Family Health Services.
The federal grant is very competitive and only 75 awards are given nationwide, Houston said. Family Health Services likely won’t find out until October if it will receive an award.
Health center officials are seeking ongoing funding — not a one-time grant — to operate a clinic in Bellevue. Money would be used for operational expenses such as salaries and medical supplies.
“If we don’t get this grant, we’ll continue to work to try to meet the needs of those patients,” Houston said.
Last year, Family Health Services logged about 1,500 visits from Blaine County residents to the Twin Falls or Jerome clinics. Of those, 39 percent were children. That means they were may have been pulled out of school and a parent may have taken time off work.
“That’s quite a hardship on those folks,” Houston said. He later added: “For us, we’re big on preventive services. If people are driving three, three-and-a half hours, they’re not going to do that for a preventative exam.”
Blaine County is already home to a St. Luke’s hospital and clinic.
For Family Health Services, a business owner has offered a discount on a lease payment for a building in Bellevue, Houston said, which would make the expansion proposal possible.
Otherwise, the service doesn’t have the funds to buy or build a facility, he said. “We definitely couldn’t afford to do that in Blaine County.”
In a March 19 letter to Houston — provided to the Times-News by the city of Bellevue — Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns wrote the city is pleased to support Family Health Services’ grant application.
“Many of our residents go without needed health care due to the cost and distance they must travel to obtain those services,” Burns wrote. “Taking a day off of work or having a child miss a day of school is the reality for those who have no insurance in order to get the care they need. Having a community health center in Bellevue would be a tremendous asset for those residents.”
