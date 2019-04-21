TWIN FALLS — Henry Schein Medical and Henry Schein Cares Foundation have announced a multi-year partnership with the Children's Health Fund to support the nonprofit organization's efforts to deliver high-quality health care to America's most disadvantaged children.
The Henry Schein organizations will provide a combination of cash and in-kind product donations, valued at nearly $525,000, over four years. It will include a wide range of medical and dental products to support CHF's mobile medical clinics and pediatric programs.
Family Health Services of Twin Falls is one of 12 recipients nationwide receiving the money.
As part of the agreement, each site had an opportunity to request a custom product mix to meet its unique needs, ensuring Henry Schein's donations were strategically allocated to fulfill the most critical patient needs by location.
Since its founding in 1987, CHF has helped expand access to comprehensive primary care, reduce health barriers to learning, respond to the needs of children impacted by major health crises and improve the health and well-being of children through advocacy and public education efforts.
For more information, go to henryschein.com or Facebook.com/HenrySchein or @HenrySchein on Twitter.
