Family Health Services opens new location in Blaine County

BELLEVUE — Family Health Services opened a new clinic in Bellevue on Tuesday.

The health center is at 621 N. Main St., and will offer medical services to patients of all ages. Services will expand to include dental, behavioral health and pharmacy in March 2022.

This is the 10th addition to Family Health Service’s network of clinics throughout southern Idaho and the expansion into Blaine County was made possible with a $1 million donation from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation (SLWRF). This donation was gifted to address the need for a local clinic that provides a sliding fee discount based on income for patients without insurance and accepts all forms of insurance — including Medicaid — to help close the gap that exists between many residents in Blaine County and affordable health care options.

At each appointment, Family Health Services addresses any social barrier patients may face related to housing, transportation, access to food and other essential needs, then connects patients with community resources that may offer support.

Expansion into Blaine County will introduce Family Health Services employees to a new network of individuals who are doing similar work, with hopes of strengthening relationships and the continuum of care throughout Idaho.

Patients who are seeking care related to family practice, general medicine, pediatrics, care management, health education, labs and vaccines are welcome now, while those who are interested in dental, behavioral health, and discounted pharmacy services will have care available to them in March.

Family Health Services will also be hosting a grand opening ceremony in March. Those who are interested in attending or would like to know more about Family Health Services, including the Family Health Services Foundation, are encouraged to visit fhsid.org or reach out to Karlie Haskins, 208-751-2185.

