TWIN FALLS — Family Health Services will hold several local HPV vaccine clinics for HPV awareness month.
Locations are as follows:
- Twin Falls — until 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday at 388 Martin St. and until 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 325 Martin St.
- Buhl — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 725 Fair St.
- Burley — 8 a.m. to noon, Feb. 9 and 16 at 1309 Bennett Ave.
- Kimberly — 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 132 Main St. N. — HPV vaccine along with all other vaccines
- Rupert — 3 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 20 at 1024 8th St. — walk-ins and appointments welcome for established patients
- Jerome — 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 26 at 114 Pioneer Ct. — free HPV and all other vaccines to Jerome Middle School students
