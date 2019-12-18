{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Family Health Services is outgrowing its offices on Pioneer Court. A groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction on its new facility Wednesday.

The new facility will be 12,000 square feet and will be completed in late summer 2020. Family Health Services provides low-cost health, dental and behavioral services.

“Besides a new office space and the good, well-paying jobs it will bring, that is secondhand to what’s really at hand here,” Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said. “Family Health Services is a major contributor to maintaining the wellbeing of this community.”

The Jerome clinic has been in its current location for 10 years. It has other facilities in Burley, Fairfield, Kimberly, Rupert and three in Twin Falls. Family Health Services CEO Aaron Houston said the new facility will allow the clinic to better serve the needs of the community.

“We’re excited for this new building for our patients,” Houston said. “The need for affordable health care continues to grow and this will provide them that.”

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

