What happens when the only doctor in town nears retirement?

It’s a situation that has a happy ending in Shoshone.

Dr. Keith Davis of Shoshone has served his community since 1985. But now, possibly nearing the end of his career, Family Health Services is building a clinic that will expand health care access. The groundbreaking ceremony for the 11,200-square-foot facility was Thursday, with completion expected next year.

It’s not that Davis has retired; he has a few years before he’d consider that. But he admits that before a partnership between his Shoshone Family Medical Center and FHS developed, he wondered what Shoshone residents would do.

He had recruited other physicians to Lincoln County, but they never seemed to stay around for long.

“It’s difficult to find doctors who want to move into rural areas,” he said.

Davis is a rare breed. Not only did he offer same-day appointments but even house calls and occasional Saturday hours. He has had such a positive impact on Shoshone that a surprise awaited him at the groundbreaking.

The clinic on South Beverly Street will be named after him.

“His entire career he has spent taking care of the lives of those in Shoshone,” Family Health Services CEO Aaron Houston said prior to the announcement. “He lives here. He has dedicated his life here. We just want to recognize that.”

The transition of FHS caring for his patients began last fall, out of Davis’ Shoshone Family Medical Center.

The clinic will also provide a full-time dentist and hygienist and will charge on a sliding scale, based on Health and Human Services poverty guidelines, for patients who don’t have insurance. The addition of dental services is perhaps where Shoshone residents will benefit the most, said Davis, who is now working part-time for FHS.

The clinic will also offer behavioral health services.

“Our expansion into Shoshone was unique because the residents were already benefiting from affordable and accessible care due to Dr. Davis's private practice, Shoshone Family Medical Center,” said Karlie Haskins, FHS spokesman, in an email to the Times-News.

In addition to an $850,000 Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to help finance the clinic, $1.5 million in funding was secured by Rep. Mike Simpson to support the construction of a helipad and four-unit ambulance bay that will be attached to the facility.

The grant obtained for the clinic won’t pay for its entire cost, especially in the wake of higher construction costs since the pandemic, Houston said. It will likely cost close to $4 million, but FHS decided not to downsize in order to give Shoshone residents a proper health care facility.

Lincoln County commissioners and the city of Shoshone have agreed to lease the land for the new clinic.

Marc Essary, deputy director of Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services, said county EMS offices have been in various locations through the years, including the top floor of a Masonic Lodge, and a double-wide trailer donated by the school district.

“It’s working for now,” but he said it will be beneficial to have a more permanent home.

Before, when a medical helicopter had to land, an old school parking lot was used.

The Shoshone clinic will be the 11th addition to FHS’s network of clinics that are built to serve all patients, regardless of their age, background, insurance status, or ability to pay.

FHS is a federally-qualified community health center, receiving federal reimbursement for services that it provides to Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries.