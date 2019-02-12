TWIN FALLS — Taps played as four generations of Pattersons filed out of a Second Avenue South home early Monday afternoon.
A half-dozen members of the military saluted and two dozen family members wept as the body of Korean War veteran Donald Lee Patterson — draped in an American flag — left home for the last time.
“Never in my 24 years as a funeral director have I seen such a memorial,” said Kevin Rosenau, owner of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Patterson, 87, died Monday morning at his home in Twin Falls.
Patterson, a former airman first class, served in the 1950s as an airplane mechanic in the Air Force before joining the Idaho National Guard.
“He served for seven years, six months and 29 days,” his daughter-in-law Maritta Patterson said.
Donald Patterson later worked for Boeing Co. in Seattle, before returning to his hometown to take care of his ailing father, said his son Don Patterson. In Twin Falls, the elder Patterson worked for the city.
He and his wife, Mary, were married for 61 years and lived in their home near Bickel School for 54 years. Donald Patterson had been in hospice care for 10 months.
Army veteran Joey Patterson wanted to do something special to honor his grandfather, so friends and family made calls and quickly pulled the ceremony together.
This was no small accomplishment, Rosenau said.
“This ceremony shows the family is going to really miss this guy.”
