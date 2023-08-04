JEROME — Soothe the summer heat by treating yourself to refreshing drinks and delicious food at The 208 Bar and Grill at 220 West Main St.

Two couples, Debbie and John Urrutia and Ryan and Darynn Glodowski, own The 208. The restaurant features multiple areas to serve customers. The bar side offers a simple, country atmosphere and a wide range of drinks. The backyard offers outdoor seating with plenty of ongoing activities, such as cornhole games and listening to performances.

The 208 is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Call the restaurant at 208-595-4386 with any inquires.

Anthony Samuel moved from California to Twin Falls at the start of 2023 and started working mid-June as the general manager of The 208.

Q: What should I expect as a first time customer?

A: We have phenomenal cocktails if you are into cocktails. Beers sell themselves. Thorough service throughout, wonderful food and a great time. We tend to make it infectious friendly.

Q: What are the most popular foods and drinks?

A: I think I've basically tried every menu item at this point intentionally—the club sandwiches, every burger, every wrap, pork pulled salad, every side, the dessert. Biased or not, if I was just a customer or a passerby, the food would have immediately blown me away. We tend to make the signature five house cocktails and it's all named after local sites. So I know things like Blue Heart, Pillar Falls, and things of that nature.

Q: What makes the food amazing?

A: The quality of it. The effort they (the chefs) put into it. They'll see (the food) and inspect it throughout. If it's not up to their standards, they'll remake the dish.

Q: How do you respond to customer critiques?

A: Complaints about food are addressed right away. People have such pride in their work here, the kitchen staff and servers. If there is a let down or setback, we take it personally to heart. It's the last thing we wanna hear. It's obviously what we are not here to do. We are not here to let people down. It's supposed to be a fun, family friendly environment. From beginning to end, your time here is supposed to be well spent.

Q: Are there any future goals or developments for The 208?

A: We can always improve. This includes menu items, this includes cocktail items, this includes everything throughout. I believe that the common goal that we share, the owners and I, is to see this place flourish and grow. I want to hear a series of compliments about us. I think we are doing the right steps to get there.