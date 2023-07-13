The Idaho Department of Fish & Game, including regional partners including Lee Family Radio and the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will host a free fishing event Saturday at Freedom Park Pond in Burley.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers will assist at the event aimed at introducing people to the sport of fishing, especially those from the Hispanic community.

The Take Me Fishing Trailer will be there with poles, bait and other fishing gear available for use for free. No fishing license is required when registering with the Take Me Fishing trailer.

Staff and volunteers will be available to teach fishing basics.

For more information, call the Magic Valley Regional office at 208-324-4359.