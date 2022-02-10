Family displaced by Twin Falls apartment fire

TWIN FALLS — Apartments behind the Wells Fargo on Addison Avenue caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said the fire started at 4:02 p.m. and it was under control by 5:25 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not clear, though the fire department knows for sure that it was an electrical fire that started in the attic.

Most of the damage caused to the apartment was to the living space from the drywall and ceiling being torn down.

"In order to put out attic fires, we need to do that from the inside of the building," Kenworthy said. "We tear down the ceiling to be able to reach the fire before it burns the entire roof off."

Kenworthy said they received help from the Filer Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire, Jerome Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police.

Initial reports had said there was someone trapped in the building, which led the fire department to go into rescue mode, but no one was inside, Kenworthy said.

Seven people were evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.

Kenworthy said though no one was injured, they are searching for housing for one family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0