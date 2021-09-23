Families struggle to find local care as Idaho hospitals hit crisis

But even before the official declaration, hospitals already struggled to provide normal levels of care, leaving patients and family members like Rowe filling in the gaps.

“It’s awful today. He can barely get from point A to point B, and I am terrified,” Rowe wrote in a message to Idaho Reports on Tuesday. “I did get him to the doctor and they are adjusting his medications. We have another appointment with the specialist tomorrow.”

Rowe said she wishes he had been admitted for observation and given IV fluid, though she made it clear that the staff tried their best to care for her father.

“I am terrified with him only having me to know what’s going on. The hospital did give a prescription for antibiotics last night, but that’s it,” she said.

Requests for comment made to North Canyon Medical Center were not returned by Wednesday.

In north central Idaho, Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, faced a similar experience in early September while trying to get her 83-year-old mother, Ann Nilsson, help for an adverse reaction to antibiotics. Troy told Idaho Reports she took Nilsson to the emergency room at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after Nilsson experienced swollen lips, a rash, and problems breathing.