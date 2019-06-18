FILER — Six families received the keys to their just-built affordable homes May 24 in Filer. For the past nine months, these families have worked hard to build their own homes under the construction supervision of the South Central Community Action Partnership — made possible through an affordable housing program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Rural Development called Mutual Self Help Housing.
South Central Community Action Partnership was joined by Mike Mathews of Sen. Risch’s office, Twin Falls County Commissioner and SCCAP board member Brent Reinke, Filer City Councilman Gary Deitrick and Filer Fire Chief Bud Compher, who all congratulated and welcomed the new homeowners to the city of Filer.
All six homes were built at the same time, and each family helped the other families build their homes until all six were completed before any family could move in. The families picked their own floor plan, colors, flooring, cabinets, siding and kitchen layouts. The homes have three or four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and are fully landscaped. After the homes are built, they generally appraise from $180,000 to $190,000. Their mortgage payments, including taxes and insurance, range from $750 to $850 a month. Upon move-in, the families will have earned over $20,000 equity due to the labor they put into their homes.
To date, the South Central Community Action Partnership has assisted 58 families in building their own homes, soon to be 64 with another six qualified families ready to start building their homes in the Harriett’s Farms subdivision of Filer. Each family must be income-qualified and demonstrate good credit and the ability to make mortgage payments. They must commit to putting in 35 hours per week of sweat equity by completing the building process and understanding the responsibility of home-ownership.
For more information, call 208-733-9351, ext.1002, or email Ken@sccap-id.org.
