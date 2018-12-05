Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — The Community Council of Idaho’s newly formed immigration legal services program, Familias Unidas, recently received $60,000 from the Idaho Dairymen’s Association.

Community Council of Idaho assists migrant families by providing support and counseling in the following areas: housing, health clinics, migrant and seasonal Head Start, workforce preparation and immigration legal services

“We strongly believe in supporting these services which are important to the workforce in dairies throughout Idaho,” CEO Rick Naerebout said in a statement. “These families are important contributors to Idaho’s economy and vital to our dairy industry.”

Immigrant-led households in Idaho paid $306.7 million in federal taxes and $188.6 million in state and local taxes. Additionally, immigrant entrepreneurs in Idaho account for 5.3 percent of all self-employed Idaho residents and generated $104.2 million in business income.

The IDA recognizes the success and growth of Idaho’s dairy industry was not achievable without the contributions of a predominantly Hispanic workforce. These hardworking, family-oriented individuals have toiled beside dairy farm families for generations to help build the industry to what it is today.

