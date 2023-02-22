TWIN FALLS — An apparent false report of an active shooter shut down Canyon Ridge High School on Wednesday morning.

The school was evacuated and students were being sent home under escort, Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury told the Times-News.

Rumors that people were shot and killed are unfounded, Kingsbury said.

"We believe this is a very sick, sick prank," he said.

According to scanner chatter, police swept the school looking for a shooter or gun but found nothing.

Nothing was found on the school's camera footage, Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner told the Times-News.

North College Road near the school was shut down as a precaution. The police set up a command post at the nearby Church of the Nazarene, witnesses said.

The police department received a call about a shooter at about 9:30 on an unsecured line, Kingsbury said.

Some other schools in Twin Falls took similar precautions or canceled classes.